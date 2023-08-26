Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT) Insider Kerry East Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Cettire Limited (ASX:CTT – Get Free Report) insider Kerry East sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.10 ($1.99), for a total value of A$3,098,000.00 ($1,985,897.44).

Cettire Limited engages in the online luxury goods retailing business in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers clothing, shoes, bags, and accessories. Cettire Limited was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

