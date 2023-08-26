CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Position Raised by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CF Industries by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after acquiring an additional 995,975 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 29.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,071,000 after acquiring an additional 581,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,726,000 after acquiring an additional 368,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

CF stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.