Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $45,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,999,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $599,695,000 after purchasing an additional 352,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $161.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

