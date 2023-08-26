Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Critical Survey

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Chindata Group and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 DoubleVerify 0 1 13 0 2.93

Chindata Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.42%. DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.60%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chindata Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.1% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group 15.95% 7.48% 3.53% DoubleVerify 10.64% 6.01% 5.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and DoubleVerify’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $659.93 million 4.60 $94.48 million $0.32 25.94 DoubleVerify $502.23 million 11.08 $43.27 million $0.30 110.77

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Chindata Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

(Get Free Report)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, and tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction, and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It also offers solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, it offers DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, the company software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.