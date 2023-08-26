Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

CHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,347,000 after buying an additional 2,018,088 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after buying an additional 354,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $125.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $136.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

