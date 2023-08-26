Cirrus Logic, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cirrus Logic in a report released on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRUS. Bank of America raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.83. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $13,399,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,410,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of mixed-signal processing solutions. Its product lines include audio and High-Performance Mixed-Signal (HPMS) products. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea, India, United States, and Rest of World.

