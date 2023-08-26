Citigroup Inc. Acquires 12,982 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $36,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.20 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.