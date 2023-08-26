Citigroup Inc. Acquires 23,648 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $41.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.87.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

