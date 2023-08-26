Citigroup Inc. Has $39.05 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $39,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.83.

MSCI stock opened at $531.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.36 and its 200 day moving average is $511.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

