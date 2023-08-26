Citigroup Inc. Purchases 171,871 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $34,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,936,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,999,000 after purchasing an additional 149,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

ATO opened at $117.70 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.