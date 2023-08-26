Citigroup Inc. Purchases 215,260 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kellogg worth $35,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Shares of K opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.40%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

