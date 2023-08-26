Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $36,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.47.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $214.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

