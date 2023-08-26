CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after buying an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after buying an additional 257,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,696,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after buying an additional 82,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

