Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $22,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Datadog by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Datadog by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $652,345.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 193,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,440,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $174,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,075,903 shares of company stock worth $103,657,318 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $92.60 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -356.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.