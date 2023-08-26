Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,294 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $279.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.42 and its 200-day moving average is $273.03. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.