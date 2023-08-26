Comparing Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Chester Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CNBA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Chester Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $74.11 million 1.25 $15.08 million $3.08 6.99 Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chester Bancorp.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Finward Bancorp and Chester Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chester Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Finward Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.29%.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Chester Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 14.46% 10.52% 0.67% Chester Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Chester Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. Finward Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Chester Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

About Chester Bancorp

Chester Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Chester National Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Chester, Illinois. It offers checking accounts, such as regular checking, student checking, golden checking, and club checking accounts; savings accounts, including statement savings, Christmas club, and money market accounts; and certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans comprising mortgage, construction, lot, home equity, consumer, and business loans; and reorder check services. It operates two full service offices in Sparta, Illinois; and Perryville, Missouri. Chester Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Chester, Illinois.

