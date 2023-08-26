Comparing Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Janux Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.4% of Janux Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janux Therapeutics -862.89% -21.22% -18.68% VYNE Therapeutics -8,620.15% -113.65% -88.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and VYNE Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janux Therapeutics $7.76 million 65.38 -$63.06 million ($1.63) -6.75 VYNE Therapeutics $407,000.00 36.10 -$23.21 million ($11.04) -0.41

VYNE Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Janux Therapeutics. Janux Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Janux Therapeutics and VYNE Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janux Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 157.34%. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 312.95%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Janux Therapeutics.

Summary

Janux Therapeutics beats VYNE Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. The company is also developing a TRACIr costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and Cluster of Differentiation 28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. In addition, its PSMA-TRACTr is designed to target PSMA, a protein expressed in prostate cancer tumors and the vasculature of other tumors; EGFR-TRACTr is designed to target EGFR in various cancer types with multiple approved monoclonal antibodies; and TROP2-TRACTr is designed to target TROP2, a clinically validated anti-tumor target for which there is an approved anti-TROP2 antibody-drug conjugate. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About VYNE Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure. It also develops VYN202, a BD2-selective oral small molecule bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory indications; and FMX114, a combination gel formation of tofacitinib and fingolimod, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

