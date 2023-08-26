Comparing PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

PDD has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capita has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PDD and Capita, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 1 10 0 2.91 Capita 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

PDD presently has a consensus price target of $105.64, suggesting a potential upside of 32.19%. Capita has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,084.71%. Given Capita’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capita is more favorable than PDD.

This table compares PDD and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 25.63% 34.10% 17.17% Capita N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDD and Capita’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $18.93 billion 5.57 $4.57 billion $3.72 21.48 Capita $4.38 billion 0.15 $308.98 million N/A N/A

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Capita.

Summary

PDD beats Capita on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. PDD Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers capita licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; education service and local education authority software; various solutions that help businesses create connected experiences that deliver right message across organisations, customers, and suppliers; solutions for central and local government services; corporate learning and capita apprenticeship solutions; and employer branding and marketing, flexible workforce solutions, agile resourcing solutions, executive and specialist recruitment, background checking and vetting, and digital HR management and transformation solutions. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data, insights, and remediation solutions; automation, critical communication systems, finance and payment software, local education authority software, management information systems, and workforce management software solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT. and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

