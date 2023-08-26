Comparing Rumble (RUM) and Its Rivals

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rumble to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rumble and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $39.38 million -$11.40 million -24.50 Rumble Competitors $6.61 billion $811.03 million 14.13

Analyst Recommendations

Rumble’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rumble and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rumble Competitors 877 4021 8604 238 2.60

Rumble currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 20.13%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -82.86% -20.57% -18.22% Rumble Competitors -151.37% -21.34% -8.57%

Volatility and Risk

Rumble has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rumble competitors beat Rumble on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

