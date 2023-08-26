Comparing Semantix (STIX) & The Competition

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Semantix to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Semantix has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix’s competitors have a beta of 2.41, meaning that their average share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Semantix alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semantix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semantix Competitors 228 1520 2597 84 2.57

Earnings and Valuation

Semantix presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.22%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 22.28%. Given Semantix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Semantix is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Semantix and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million -$63.61 million -1.50 Semantix Competitors $2.30 billion $164.79 million 13.52

Semantix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -122.82% -83.91% -48.34% Semantix Competitors -18.40% -25.18% -6.14%

Summary

Semantix competitors beat Semantix on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Semantix

(Get Free Report)

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Semantix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semantix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.