Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires 298 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,461 shares of company stock worth $5,632,954 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

