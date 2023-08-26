Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,604 shares of company stock worth $13,088,354. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

