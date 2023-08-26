Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 12,660 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after buying an additional 91,095 shares in the last quarter.

IOO stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

