Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 150 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $396,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $93.35 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

