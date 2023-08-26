Connectus Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $31.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

