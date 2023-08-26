Connectus Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,246.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $1,510,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ITA opened at $114.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.64. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

