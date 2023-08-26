Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,306,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

