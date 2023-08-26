Connectus Wealth LLC Has $462,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

