Connectus Wealth LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.20. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CINF

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.