Connectus Wealth LLC Has $993,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% during the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.