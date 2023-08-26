Connectus Wealth LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,921,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,809,000 after buying an additional 777,678 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

