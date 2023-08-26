Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $373,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,330 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $63.72 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

