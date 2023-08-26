Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $656,000 in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in JD.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,732,000 after acquiring an additional 462,472 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 130.1% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,955 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after acquiring an additional 182,350 shares during the period. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

