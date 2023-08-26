Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $739,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTE. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,061,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 396,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.0 %

TTE opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.61 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.