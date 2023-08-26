Connectus Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

NYSE CCI opened at $99.70 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.94 and a 52 week high of $177.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

