Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,301,000 after buying an additional 719,246 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,395,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,264,000 after buying an additional 404,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,733,000 after buying an additional 331,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $201.25 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

