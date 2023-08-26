Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,212 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $84.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

