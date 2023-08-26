Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 1,240 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $143.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average is $141.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.