Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.64. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

