Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 57,657 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,657 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.