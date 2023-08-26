Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 904 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,318,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,355,000 after purchasing an additional 163,697 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 857,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 60,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 57,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 353,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,468,000 after acquiring an additional 41,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $71.57.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.48%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

