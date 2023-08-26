Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,139 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

