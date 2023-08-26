Connectus Wealth LLC Takes $545,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barclays by 1,934.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 159,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Barclays by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 175,029 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 33.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 1,026.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 242,296 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 171.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. BCS reduced their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 190 ($2.42) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

