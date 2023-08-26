Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caterpillar Stock Performance
CAT stock opened at $272.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.49.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,995 shares of company stock worth $14,484,353 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
