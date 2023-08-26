Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.