Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 375.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,714,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after buying an additional 9,249,270 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,487,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,093,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,383 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 636.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,962,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,244 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,295,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.