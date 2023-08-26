Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,072,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in KT by 461.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 629,157 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the first quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KT by 1,493.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 223,579 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT Stock Performance

NYSE:KT opened at $12.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

