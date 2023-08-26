Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $149,748,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Pinterest by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 719.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,899 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

Pinterest stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 888,047 shares of company stock valued at $23,344,577 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

