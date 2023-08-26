Contrasting Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) & ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Free Report) and ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adynxx and ReShape Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences $11.24 million 0.33 -$46.21 million N/A N/A

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Adynxx and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 640.74%.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences -333.14% -283.51% -163.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Adynxx has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Adynxx beats ReShape Lifesciences on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

