Contrasting OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 20.13% 15.24% 1.25% OFG Bancorp 25.19% 16.92% 1.79%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Business Financial Services pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Business Financial Services and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 OFG Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Business Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.03%. OFG Bancorp has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.33%. Given OFG Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Risk & Volatility

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Business Financial Services and OFG Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $150.80 million 1.76 $40.86 million $4.46 7.14 OFG Bancorp $612.48 million 2.31 $166.24 million $3.73 8.04

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFG Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats First Business Financial Services on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, small business administration loans, and direct financing leases, as well as consumer and other loans comprising home equity, first and second mortgage, and other personal loans for professional and executive clients. It offers commercial lending, asset-based lending, equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, vendor financing, floorplan financing, treasury management services, and company retirement plans; trust and estate administration, financial planning, investment management, and private banking services; and investment portfolio administrative, asset-liability management, and asset-liability management process validation services for other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. The Wealth Management segment is involved in financial planning, money management and investment banking, brokerage services, insurance sales activity, corporate and individual trust and retirement services, and retirement plan administration services. The Treasury segment focuses on all its asset and liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

